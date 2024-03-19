Video: Miz & R-Truth Discuss WrestleMania 40 Ladder Match Backstage At WWE Raw

R-Truth and The Miz recently reunited The Awesome Truth, following their original pairing back in 2011, and have qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder match that will take place during WWE WrestleMania 40. Cathy Kelley caught the duo after their victory, asking Miz what his thoughts are on pairing with R-Truth after The Judgment Day rejected him.

"A 100 percent, are you kidding me?" Miz said in response. "R-Truth is not only one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but we have some unsettled business because the first time we tagged was a very long time ago — maybe 10 years ago, but let's not age ourselves." Miz continued, recalling how he and Truth never had a tag team title run, but finally have their chance. "We fell short of the tag team titles, but now we have just qualified for the tag team titles and I'm ready for WrestleMania." After this, the two had a brief disagreement when Truth forgot that their match at WrestleMania will be a ladder match, and that it was something they proposed to WWE managment, seemingly notably unhappy about the stipulation. "We did talk about that ... I didn't think we were serious, I thought we were just chewing the rag ... So, it is a ladder match?"

It remains to be seen if The Awesome Truth will prove victorious at WrestleMania, especially with the likes of The Judgment Day, #DIY, The New Day, and two yet-to-be-determined tag teams as their opponents. However, going by the online reaction to the team, it seems like they are at least the fan-favorites to win the match.