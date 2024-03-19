Current AEW Star Attended Last Night's WWE Raw

For years, it was the norm to see WWE stars jump over to AEW with the promise that they'd be able to reinvent themselves. However, AEW stars have begun to head to WWE instead since Cody Rhodes, and the recent appearance of Matt Hardy at the site of the latest "WWE Raw" is sure to get fans talking. According to a report from Fightful Select, Hardy hasn't had any talks with WWE at this stage. The veteran is still currently under contract with AEW, and if there were any such talks WWE could face contract tampering allegations. Additionally, Fightful reports that Hardy is still in talks with AEW at this time, which could mean that being spotted by fans was either accidental or a negotiating tactic.

Coincidentally, Michael Cole mentioned The Hardy Boyz on "Raw" when discussing the upcoming clash between Jimmy and Jey Uso, which was likely just a callback to the controversial 2009 feud Matt and Jeff Hardy had leading up to their showdown at WrestleMania 25. Naturally, the mention wasn't missed by Matt's wife, Reby Hardy, who referenced it in a clip she shared on TikTok.

Matt and Ruby Hardy were in attendance for tonight's Raw from PNC Arena.pic.twitter.com/PmBLeGfAIw — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) March 19, 2024

Fightful also explained that a friend of Reby's invited the couple to "Raw," as they had a suite at the PNC Arena where the show took place. The couple also reportedly visited friends for around 90 minutes. Additionally, it should be noted that The Hardys live in Cameron, North Carolina which isn't too far from Raleigh, where Monday's "Raw" was held.