Big Update On AEW Contract Status Of Matt Hardy

It's been almost four years since Matt Hardy arrived in All Elite Wrestling under his "Broken" persona, and he's gone through a lot of changes since that memorable night in Daily's Place. However, he could be just weeks away from another massive change — his AEW journey coming to an end.

According to Fightful Select, Hardy's AEW contract is set to expire in March; he signed a four-year deal with the company in March 2020. If no extension is reached, Hardy will be a free agent for the first time since his most recent WWE deal. Fightful reports that Hardy and AEW were in contact recently regarding his deal, but could not say whether any progress had been made.

As for Matt's brother, Jeff Hardy, Fightful reports that his deal was meant to be coming at the same time (he arrived in March 2022) but has been extended due to injuries and suspensions. Jeff is currently recovering from a head injury he suffered in a No Disqualification match against Sammy Guevara on a recent episode of "AEW Rampage," which has since led to Guevara reportedly being suspended until further notice for failure to follow the concussion protocol. Ironically, Matt also appeared to suffer a concussion in a match with Guevara in September 2020, shortly after he arrived in the company.

During their time in AEW, Matt and Jeff have feuded with the likes of The Young Bucks, Private Party, and The Firm, and were even rumored to win the AEW Tag Team Championships until Jeff was arrested in June 2022.