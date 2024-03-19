Damian Priest Addresses Possibility Of Cashing In MITB At WWE WrestleMania 40

The WrestleMania 40 card is taking shape, with several matches now penciled in. A six-pack ladder match was recently announced for the big two-night event, which will see Damian Priest and Finn Balor put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line. However, speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Priest said "there was a chance" he could also cash in his Money in the Bank contract in Philadelphia.

"I have until July, but it doesn't mean I'm going to wait until July," Priest explained. "I'm patient. I'm okay. I'm just waiting for the right moment. And I know people want to rush everything these days, but I'm okay, just relaxed and holding onto being the most dangerous and powerful person in the company because of that briefcase and what's inside of it. So WrestleMania is very enticing, don't get me wrong, but we've got to wait and see. I'm not going to say one way or another, but there's always a chance when the champs are in town. And if I'm in the same building as both champions, with both contenders, it's [an] intriguing time."

If Priest does go on to cash in his men's Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 40, it will be the first time a wrestler has chosen to utilize the prize at "The Show of Shows" since Seth Rollins famously did so at WrestleMania 31. That night, "The Visionary" inserted himself into the latter stages of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' clash over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, emerging victorious after landing a Curb Stomp on Reigns.

