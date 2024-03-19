Mark Henry Predicted Fans Would See A Different Cody Rhodes On WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," Cody Rhodes responded to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's comments from Friday's "WWE SmackDown." Rock took various shots at "The American Nightmare" during his "Rock Concert" segment last week, and now the 2023 and 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner has fired back. Wearing a darker suit than usual, Rhodes insulted Rock, calling him an "a**hole," a "whiny b***h, and "Roman Reigns' side chick."

Prior to "Raw" going live, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thought fans would see a different side of Rhodes, and that's exactly what happened. "Everybody knows, every fan, even if you're not a fan of wrestling, you talk about somebody's mom, you got to expect — you're trying to draw them into a fight, basically," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." The former world champion noted he wouldn't have been pleased if Rhodes had taken the high road.

After unleashing his response to Rock, Rhodes was interrupted by Paul Heyman. The 2024 Hall of Fame inductee and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion went on to strike a deal. It was ultimately agreed Rhodes and Reigns would show up alone for their face-to-face confrontation on "SmackDown" this Friday. Rhodes is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 40, while a high-stakes tag team match will take place on the opening night, with Rhodes teaming up with Seth Rollins against Rock and Reigns.

