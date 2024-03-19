Mark Henry Likens The Rock's WWE SmackDown Segment To Classic Fairy Tale

This past Friday's "WWE SmackDown" saw Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson bring back his "Rock Concert" to fire shots at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Reacting to that segment on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry compared it to an 1800s fairy tale.

"Do you remember 'Hansel and Gretel,' the childhood fable?" Henry asked. "I think it was a little bit like that. 'Let me lure you in. Let me give you this false sense of security. Oh, it's just granny, I'm going to bake you some cookies, and it's going to be all s***s and giggles.' But that's not what it ended up being, and that's what it turned in at the end, the finish is very important ... Everybody left there with the same feeling, 'Damn, The Rock is a piece of s**t.'"

Meanwhile, fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out the "Rocky!" chants at the end of that in-ring segment. The ECW legend noted that what Rock said about Rhodes, particularly about his mother, did not resonate with the audience because the former WWE Champion was a "full-blown babyface" in Memphis on Friday. Bully said Rock can't go out smiling and pulling out his "Finally..." catchphrase, calling Memphis "home," if he's playing the role of a heel. Bully has no reason to despise Rock heading into WrestleMania 40, mentioning that "the perception was massive babyface" coming out of last week's show.

