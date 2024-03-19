WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Looks Back On Sting's Career In Wrestling

After nearly 40 years, Sting's professional wrestling career is officially in the books. "The Icon" closed out his in-ring run on March 3 as he and Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) at AEW Revolution. On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under Podcast," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker looked back on Sting's lengthy career, which began in tag team competition alongside the Ultimate Warrior (then known as Justice) in the mid-1980s.

"What a run," Undertaker said. "[Sting] got in the business a good two years before I did. I think he broke in like 1985, somewhere in there. I remember seeing him and Ultimate Warrior. He was the Dingo Warrior in Dallas, which was where I broke in. I remember seeing those two guys as a tag team there and then they obviously split up. Warrior went to New York (WWE) and Sting ended up at WCW. I don't know if Sting ever went to work for Mid-South [Wrestling], but what a run he had with WCW. Obviously, they had some big stars, but I think he's one of the cornerstones of that company [in the] early 90s through the 2000s. I don't think there was anybody in that company that was any bigger."

While The Undertaker is largely known for his contributions to WWE, nearly a year of his career was spent under the umbrella of World Championship Wrestling. It was here that Sting and The Undertaker crossed paths for the first and only time. One month before inking a contract with WWE, The Undertaker (then known as Mean Mark) challenged Sting for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at a September 1990 house show. Ironically, this match took place in the same venue that hosted Sting's retirement bout — the Greensboro Coliseum.

