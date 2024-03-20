WWE NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Stand & Deliver

The heated rivalry between Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria is set to culminate in Philadelphia, PA.

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT," following an attack from Perez, WWE NXT Women's Champion Valkyria demanded that NXT General Manager Ava make a match between her and the former champion. The General Manager was initially hesitant but upon Valkyria's insistence made the match for April 6 in Philadelphia, PA. Perez has been a proverbial thorn in Valkyria's side all year, last facing Valkyria in a Triple Threat match that also involved Lola Vice at this year's WWE NXT Vengeance Day event.

Valkyria has been the champion since Halloween Havoc in October, where she dethroned "The Man" Becky Lynch. Perez won the title in 2022 after winning that year's NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. Her title win was clouded in controversy by WWE's release of former champion Mandy Rose. WWE NXT Stand and Deliver will take place in the afternoon of April 6 before WrestleMania 40: Night 1.