WWE's Former Elias Discusses Ezekiel Character, Offers Update

Former WWE star Elias — who now goes by the ring name Elijah — has revealed what happened to his Ezekiel character from WWE.

Elias went on a spiritual journey after being released from the promotion, leaving his career in question. However, in January 2024, he teased his return and has since competed in Wrestling Revolver. In a recent interview with "For The Love of Wrestling," Elijah claimed that nobody has questioned how his current gimmick differs from his WWE one, but that people are far more concerned about Ezekiel.

"That's everybody's main concern, it seems. For everybody out there, he's still recovering, we're still hoping for a solid recovery one of these days and I know in his heart he'd love to be back out there in front of all the fans that fell in love with Zeke, but in the meantime, he's in recovery," said the former WWE 24/7 Champion.

Elijah shared some of the experiences he's had with fans since leaving WWE and how amazing it's all been to him.

"Seeing all these people come out and they tell me their personal stories, and people who have named their children after me –- which is just unbelievable in itself to think about that," he said. "People that have met me at airports, random toy stores, and signings, they saw me in some Liverpool event five years ago, and it's just amazing to me that these things really stand out to people."

Elijah also appeared at IWC Reloaded 10.0 last month, where he won the 16-Bit Challenge match.

