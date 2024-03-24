The Undertaker Looks Back On Six-Man Hell In A Cell Match At WWE Armageddon

There have been nearly 50 Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history, with The Undertaker being a part of 13 of them, including the very first one in 1997. However, he was also involved in what is the biggest cell match in history, the six-man match at Armageddon 2000.

The Undertaker, The Rock, Rikishi, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Triple H all attempted to take the WWE Championship away from Kurt Angle, and on the most recent edition of the "Six Feet Under" podcast, "The Deadman" explained how he felt about being part of that match.

"On paper, it looks good," Undertaker said. "You've got all your major players in one of the most matches of the time period, so that aspect is a huge draw. It's like, 'Oh, man, you're putting all these guys ... it's hard to call.' There are so many variables of things that can happen here. I personally, being kind of more of a wrestling purist, I kind of like the one-on-one ... two men enter, one man leaves, the old Thunderdome mentality."

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that people could still do their spots and sequences, but so many pieces had to be in the right place for the audience's focus to be on one thing at a time, which made him feel like something was missing from the match.

"I don't think that a six-man fit really in Hell in a Cell. I think it watered down, at that point, what the Cell was," he said.

The Undertaker also felt that due to the bloody wars that had taken place in the cell before Armageddon 2000, putting six men served its purpose. But he's glad that it has reverted to being predominantly one-on-one encounters.

