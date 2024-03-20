Video: WWE Stars The Good Brothers Set Sights On NXT Tag Titles

Last night on "WWE NXT," The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger to advance to the "NXT" Tag Team Championship triple threat No.1 contenders match on April 2. The winner of that three-way will go on to challenge Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the titles at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 40 weekend in Philadelphia. Following their victory last night, Gallows and Anderson spoke with "NXT" interviewer Sarah Schreiber.

"Sarah, do you feel the heat coming off of us right now?" Gallows said in a WWE social media exclusive video. "Do you see renewed vigor and fire in the Good Brothers' eyes? I'm 'The Big LG' Luke Gallows, he's 'The Machine Gun' Karl Anderson, we are the world-famous Good Brothers. Axiom and Nathan [Frazer], LWO. Hell, we don't even care if the Alpha Academy sneaks their way in there, because we are going to run through the competition, and we are headed to 'NXT' Stand & Deliver. Bron Breakker, Baron Corbin, you better lace them up tight, because there is a new fire in our eyes, and we're ready to unleash it on you."

Anderson then added that the Good Brothers have performed all over the world, but hadn't wrestled as much recently. Before returning to WWE programming in February, the duo hadn't laced up their wrestling boots onscreen since last August on "WWE SmackDown." Anderson then questioned if the other teams in the tournament, as well as the champions Breakker and Corbin, knew who they were dealing with. Gallows spoke again and pointed out the pair's accomplishments in the business, before saying there was one more prize the Good Brothers wanted to add to their collection: the "NXT" Tag Team Championship.