WWE EVP Of Live Events Reportedly Gone From TKO

Since WWE completed its merger with Endeavor to form TKO Holdings, there has been plenty of turnover within the promotion, both on the executive and creative side. The most recent move had been on the latter end, when senior writer Jennifer Pepperman departed WWE in February, quickly joining AEW as Vice President of Content Development. Now a few weeks later, another notable name has departed WWE on the executive side.

PWInsider reports that WWE's Executive Vice President of Live Events, John Porco, departed the promotion sometime last month. No reason was given for Porco's departure. WWE has since replaced him with Justin Scalise, who had worked as WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Event marketing for the promotion before taking over Porco's position.

Porco first joined WWE back in 1999, initially working for the promotion a public relations coordinator. Over time, he worked his way up the company ladder, joining the live events department in 2002, and quickly taking the position of Director of Marketing. Porco would hold that position until 2022 when he was promoted to EVP of Live Events position.

Porco's departure is yet another occurrence in an already busy time of the year for both WWE and TKO as a whole. The conglomerate made news earlier today for settling multiple class action lawsuits regarding the UFC, spending over $330 million to keep the situation from getting to court. Meanwhile, WWE is set to hold both nights of WrestleMania 40 in just two weeks time, with Night One headlined by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock, while Night Two is headlined by Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.