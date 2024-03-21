AEW's Jeff Jarrett On Likelihood Of Someone Taking Up Mantle Of WWE's The Undertaker

The Undertaker has left behind a timeless legacy and his character stood the test of time, largely due to Mark Calaway's efforts to retain kayfabe even at the tail-end of his career. But could someone take up his mantle or gimmick?

Jeff Jarrett recently touched on the possibility of this in a recent episode of his "My World" podcast. Jarrett initially suggested that it would be a delicate situation and suggested that the circumstances would have to be perfect. He also noted that the timing wouldn't be good right now especially considering how active Calaway still is, but stated that there's a good chance it'll happen.

"Timing is everything, and creative is subjective -– and again, when I say timing, I'm not talking about the mechanics of a match, I'm talking about the whole essence of a storyline and the build-up. And, again, can you imagine the right set of circumstances?" said the AEW star. "Look, Mark's doing one-man shows now. He's very active, the podcasts and all that, so maybe today the time isn't right? I don't know. But do I think that it is a real possibility? I think it's almost a guarantee. Hell yes."

"Double J" also looked to Mexico and how Luchador mantles are often handed off to successors and suggested that The Undertaker could be treated the same. He briefly also mulled about how fun it would be to write this hypothetical story.

"It wouldn't be possible without Mark's incredible run. There's multiple situations and instances in Mexico of this," said the Hall of Famer. "As a creative guy? Man, that would be fun to write, oh my gosh. Fun to write and book, everything that goes with it."

The Undertaker retired in 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

