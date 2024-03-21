WWE's AJ Styles Gets Candid About Wrestling Icon Sting

It's been a few weeks since Sting wrestled his final match as a professional wrestler and the pro wrestling world is still talking about it. Sting had a long and decorated career across companies like AEW, WCW, and TNA, the latter of which he crossed paths with AJ Styles. Styles was a guest on the "Battlegrounds" podcast, where he had nothing but good things to say about the Hall of Famer.

"They say never meet your heroes, I got to meet one of mine obviously, it was Sting and he's such a great guy," Styles said. "He's a nice guy, has always been a nice guy, and man it just made my day to meet somebody like that who I admired so much and enjoyed watching. He has definitely earned his time in pro wrestling and he went on a lot longer than I'm going to. It's awesome he gets to end on his terms and not someone else's. When you go out on an injury, that's not the way you want to go out. So for him to end it when he wants to end it, that's awesome."

Sting and Styles shared the ring dozens of times between "The Icon's" initial debut for TNA Wrestling in 2003 and their final interaction in 2013. They fought over the TNA World Championship towards the end of the 2000s, with Styles even defeating Sting in the legend's home state of California at the 2009 Bound For Glory event.

"The Icon" retired from wrestling at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, where he and Darby Allin successfully retained the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks, later vacating the titles.

