AJ Styles Gets Candid About Fellow WWE Star LA Knight

When AJ Styles returned to WWE in December, he not only changed his look ever so slightly but came back with an edgier attitude. Speaking with "Battleground Podcast," Styles commented on his feud with LA Knight, and what fans can expect in their WrestleMania 40 match.

"Anybody who steps in my way is going to get hurt," Styles warned. He continued, explaining his new approach as a heel. "I'm done doing the right thing, I'm gonna do my thing. That's what I'm gonna do from here on out and if you get in my way, I'm going to have to hurt you." On top of this, Styles claimed he doesn't care about winning anymore, and is simply out to hurt his opponents going forward. "I'm gonna make it where you don't even want to be in the same ring as me anymore because you're gonna get hurt."

He then briefly touched on what's set him off when it comes to Knight. "I would at least have been in the Elimination Chamber had he not came down to commentate for some reason and then poured water on me. You could say I'm dedicated, I flew 22 hours just to beat the p*** out of him." Despite this, Styles praised Knight and even sympathized with him. "You gotta respect what he's been through to get where he's at. I've been there, done that. I know exactly how it feels for someone to believe in you and all you need is a chance. He got his chance and now people don't stop saying 'Yeah.' Kudos to him for getting the job done when I know there's frustration there."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.