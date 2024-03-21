AEW Star Thunder Rosa Discusses Her Passion For Pro Wrestling

Thunder Rosa's in-ring career began in 2014. Since then, she has made a name for herself around the globe, wrestling for promotions such as Stardom, the NWA, and the now-defunct Lucha Underground. At the moment, Rosa is signed to AEW, where she is a former AEW Women's World Champion. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," "La Mera Mera," who recently returned to AEW programming following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, spoke about her passion for wrestling.

"Yesterday when I was on my way to Toronto, I was like, 'Alright, let me go through my pictures and let me see what I've been through and get those memories,'" Rosa said. "So I started seeing [pictures] from NWA to now. There is definitely one thing that hasn't changed, and that is my passion for professional wrestling and why I do what I do, outside and inside of the ring. And I feel like when everything happened during my injury, just people — just looking at the surface and looking at what was being said — forgot what brought me to AEW and how special was Thunder Rosa for AEW."

Rosa added that she has accomplished a lot in the business. The former NWA World Women's Champion said she puts in the work no matter what is put in front of her, and she will defeat everyone in AEW's women's locker room if she has to. Rosa then described herself as "one of the best f*****g wrestlers in the world," noting that if she has to earn people's respect again, then she will go out there and do it.

