Johnny Gargano Discusses Pointing At WrestleMania 40 Sign After WWE Raw Win

For the first time in their respective careers, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have claimed a position on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" – WrestleMania. This development officially materialized following a tag team victory on this week's episode of "WWE Raw," in which Gargano and Ciampa (together known as DIY) were pitted against The Creed Brothers. With this win, DIY earned one of the five challenging spots in the WrestleMania six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. On the latest episode of "WWE's The Bump," Gargano shared his excitement for DIY's upcoming title match, as well as the recent opportunity he had to properly point at the WrestleMania 40 sign.

"I don't know if it's really hit me yet," Gargano said. "Being able to sit back and watch [our win on Raw], and see the fans reaction, seeing them go crazy. You always dream of that moment of being able to be in that ring and point to that WrestleMania sign. And if you're just pointing to it, it's whatever. But to be able to point to it and say, I am finally having a match at WrestleMania, it means the world to me. It's ten years [in the making]. I had my first tryout here in 2015. I've done various things in this company for a very, very long time, but I've never been at WrestleMania. The fact that it's finally happening, me and Tommaso together, DIY, is something we've always talked about, something we've always dreamed about."

Though Gargano is inherently thrilled to compete on the big stage of WrestleMania, the added significance of this year's event taking place in Philadelphia, a city intertwined with many of his career highlights, sweetens this occasion even more.

In addition to DIY, three other pairings have solidified their spots in the six-pack tag team ladder match. While The Miz and R-Truth defeated Indus Sher to clutch their spot, The New Day earned theirs with a win over Akira Tozawa and Otis. The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest and Finn Balor, will also be competing.

