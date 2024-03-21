Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Adam Copeland's TNT Title Win On AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" featured a rematch between Adam "Edge" Copeland and TNT Champion Christian Cage. The two previously faced off at AEW Worlds End, where Cage unceremoniously reclaimed the title after Copeland had won it just moments before. Coming off their previous encounter, Copeland challenged Cage to raise the stakes through an "I Quit" match. Ultimately, this request paid off, as Copeland caused his long-time friend and rival to throw in the proverbial towel, which effectively secured his reign second as TNT Champion. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the latest Copeland-Cage affair.

"I loved it, and not because I personally love both Adam and Christian, but the match was just so good, and even the beginning, it had such a big fight feel," Dreamer said. I'm looking at two guys not only that I've been in the ring with, but I'm like, 'God, they're still so great.' And I always knew their greatness, but I was just like, 'Imagine if they would have been together [in AEW],' which would have been the story ... They both said, 'We grew up loving this stuff.' They had the same story where they could have been the biggest underdog tag team if they were facing a top tag team or going for the titles. But no, they're facing each other. A lot of people like to throw shade at AEW and be like, 'It's no long-term booking.' This has been a long-term book for quite some time. And the match played every one of the hits. I thought it was excellent."

Aside from their lengthy history, Copeland and Cage's title match boasted another significant layer, as the match itself emanated from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in their mutual hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The contest also marked Copeland's first in-ring appearance since mid-February.

