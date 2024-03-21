AEW Dynamite & Rampage Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/20/2024

This week's "AEW Dynamite" was followed by a rare live episode of "AEW Rampage," and the show retained the audience from last week's "Big Business" event.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" was viewed by 800,000 viewers overall, representing no significant change in viewership from last week, while the 18-49 demographic also maintained from last week, scoring a 0.27 rating for the night. "Rampage," meanwhile, did fantastic ratings outside of its usual slot, with 541,000 tuning in — a 65% rise in overall viewership. The 18-49 demographic for "Rampage" was 0.18, a 64% rise from last week.

The highest-rated segment of the two shows was the beginning of "Dynamite," which saw Mercedes Mone interact with Willow Nightingale, as well as Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Chris Jericho's loss to Hook was the lowest-rated segment of "Dynamite," while the lowest-rate segment of the night overall was Katsuyori Shibata's match with Kevin Matthews on "Rampage." The show was notable for featuring two title changes, as AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage was dethroned by his former friend Adam Copeland in an bloody and brutal "I Quit" Match which ran into "Rampage." AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston also lost his title to "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, who is now just the second champion in the title's fledgling history.

"Rampage" was live due to TBS's coverage of the NCAA March Madness Tournament currently taking place, as second-round college basketball will be occupying "Rampage"'s usual timeslot. There will also be no "AEW Collision" on Saturday as a result of the tournament.