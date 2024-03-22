Tony Khan Provides Update On Kenny Omega's AEW Status, Won't Set Timetable For Return

AEW President Tony Khan has opened up about how former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is doing and if a return might be on the cards for him. Omega was taken out of action indefinitely at the end of 2023 after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, an illness that could have been fatal had Omega not seen doctors when he did.

"The Cleaner" has since been spotted on Twitch where he has been streaming video games and talking wrestling, and seems in high spirits which has got a lot of people feeling good about seeing him return to the ring. Khan shares this optimism with the fans as he stated in an interview with "ComicBook Nation" that, while he would love to see Omega back in action, he doesn't want to rush things.

"We miss Kenny Omega very much," Khan said. "Hopefully he will be back with us soon and certainly I think the fans will be clamoring for his return and there will be a massive ovation if and when Kenny Omega does come back to AEW. I don't want to put pressure on it, he was really in a bad way and I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back. But I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again and certainly, it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about."

When Omega does come back, he will have to deal with the drama of The Young Bucks, who publicly fired him from The Elite on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in March 2024 after they said he was not making any of his dates for no good reason.

