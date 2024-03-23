Backstage Update On Pro Wrestling Future Of TNA Veterans Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin

Two of TNA's most decorated veterans, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, have been the subject of much discussion of late following the news that the two men are reportedly going to become free agents in the near future. The Motor City Machine Guns put pen to paper on new deals with TNA, then known as Impact Wrestling, in March 2023, but a recent report from Fightful Select claimed that the two men would be out of contract by the end of March 2024.

PWInsider has managed to provide an update on the contract status of Sabin and Shelley, revealing that the pair are indeed set to become free agents by the start of April. However, despite some within TNA having the belief that Sabin and Shelley will leave the promotion once their contracts expire, there are others who believe TNA will offer them both enough to stay. Shelley recently filed for a trademark on both the duo's team name, as well as the abbreviation of "MCMG," signalling that the veterans are preparing themselves in case they don't re-sign with TNA, but until the end of the month, fans will simply have to wait and see how things play out.

If the Machine Guns were to leave TNA, they would likely have viable options in the form of NJPW, as they have competed there before and won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, AEW, having already made a cameo appearance for the company at All Out 2022, and WWE, thanks to Shelley being brought to "WWE NXT" in 2020 to reunite with KUSHIDA as the Time Splitters for that year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

