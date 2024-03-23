What WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Would Have Liked To See In Sting's Final AEW Match

A few weeks have passed since "The Icon" Sting had his final match at AEW Revolution 2024, with many wrestlers commenting on the legend's departure from wrestling. Recently on "The Wrestling Time Machine," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about his experience with Sting earlier in their careers, "I didn't see any of it. I don't watch AEW, so I didn't see any of it. I just want to say congratulations to Sting because I had the opportunity to work with him when I first broke in. I was refereeing, I refereed a lot of his and him and [Lex] Luger's matches."

The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager spoke highly of Sting, commending his character from when they first met. However, Long stated that perhaps Sting did not get the send off he deserved, "I just wish that they would have did the retirement a little bit different, let him went out on his own, he didn't need all that extra fanfare. You know what I mean?"

Sting's final match was a tag team contest where he teamed with protégé Darby Allin to face The Young Bucks. The match featured several violent spots, including Allin's dive off a ladder through glass. Long continued by saying that this may have taken the spotlight away from Sting's retirement, "Let him go out on his own, let him be on his own star for that particular night but, you know, whatever. But congratulations to you Sting, and the wrestling world is certainly gonna miss you."

