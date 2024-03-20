Other Wrestlers Have A Lot To Say About Sting

"The Icon" Sting recently hung up his boots after a nearly 40-year career in wrestling. Over that time, he captured an array of championships, and is best known for his lengthy tenure in WCW, his jump to TNA, a short and controversial run with WWE, and his final run with AEW. Sting had many classic feuds, with his legendary rivalry with Ric Flair setting him up for the career he'd end up having. The two men made history when they went to war during the first ever Clash of the Champions in the Greensboro Coliseum — where "The Icon" chose to end his career after his final feud with The Young Bucks, alongside his protege Darby Allin and his sons, Garrett and Steve Jr. Borden.

However, outside of his well-known friendship with "The Nature Boy," Sting has cultivated many lasting relationships. While his "Crow Sting" gimmick initially saw him go to war with the invading NWO, he ultimately joined NWO Wolfpac in their civil war against NWO Hollywood, which saw him don red face paint and show more personality. During this run, he teamed up with Kevin Nash and Lex Luger, among many others.

Despite his decorated career, fans have notably pointed out how Sting never had a feud with The Undertaker, even when the two men were actually signed to WWE at the same time. Naturally, by competing in so many promotions and crossing the paths of many legendary figures, Sting has left many impressions on his peers, but did he always leave good ones?