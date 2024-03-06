AEW Revolution Draws Million-Dollar Gate For Sting's Last Match In Greensboro

It's safe to say that AEW Revolution 2024 was a success for All Elite Wrestling. The company managed to sell-out the legendary Greensboro Coliseum, many of the matches were widely praised by fans and critics, and Sting got to retire on top alongside Darby Allin and his two sons, both dressed as throwback versions of "The Icon" himself. Now, it's been revealed that Revolution was also a big success from a financial standpoint.

According to a report by Venues Now, Revolution managed to gross over $1 million in ticket sales, with the average price of a ticket being $55. The Coliseum's Deputy Director Scott Johnson was able to provide numbers for the hospitality and merchandising sales from the night, as well, with food and drink vendor OVG Hospitality producing $306,242 in concession receipts and Oui Vend, the company who ran the merchandise stalls in the arena, reporting around $349,000 in merchandise revenue, boosted greatly by the variety of items on sale relating to Sting and his last match. The report also claims that "the numbers are on the high end for a family show and more in line with a concert."

Revolution was the first pay-per-view AEW had held in the Greensboro Coliseum after successful outings in 2021 and 2023 for episodes of "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "AEW Collision." AEW's next pay-per-view event will be "Dynasty" on April 21, where the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri will hope to match some of the numbers generated in Greensboro.