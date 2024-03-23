Matt Hardy Explains What He Would've Changed With Mercedes Mone's AEW Debut

Mercedes Mone is officially a part of the AEW roster, and seemingly already marking her territory only a week after her debut. While some fans were happy with her arrival, Matt Hardy believes her debut could've been better, and expressed how he'd have handled it on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." While Hardy said he liked Mone's debut, he pointed out how he would've instead advertised her for the show and not tried to make it a surprise.

"Looking back in hindsight I wish it would have been advertised — and that's not even looking back in hindsight, I wish it would've been advertised before she was even there." Hardy then noted that he believes her debut was framed that way to mirror CM Punk's AEW debut, but that it would've been more impactful to bring casual fans in with an announcement. "It was to mirror Punk's debut when he showed up at "AEW Rampage." And I feel like it would've been even more impactful if you would've just gone ahead and got it out there, and that would've been for the casual fans."

"I would've hammered it home, 'Mercedes Mone is debuting. Oh, that's the girl that was Sasha Banks!' That would be my only criticism," Hardy said. Following this, he praised her debut, but added one last issue. "I'm glad she started the show, kicked it off. I would've liked to see her used through the show a little more, especially if she was gonna come back at the end. I feel like you make this the Mercedes Mone show."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wreslting Inc. for the transcription.