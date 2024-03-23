Harley Cameron Details How She Was Brought Into AEW

Harley Cameron officially signed with AEW in April 2023, after originally making her debut within QT Marshall's QTV stable, but is currently one half of The Outcasts faction with Saraya. On "AEW Unrestricted," Cameron recalled how her deal with the promotion came about. According to Cameron, her journey with AEW and within wrestling came together really quickly.

"Realistically, in the grand scheme of things, I've just been very lucky. I know that I got things a lot quicker than most, especially with the amount of time that I've been in the business." Cameron recalled originally training at Flatbacks with Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze, before getting a call to compete on "AEW Dark." "I got a call one day to do Dark and getting an entrance and then going over. I was thinking to myself 'This isn't usually what the extras do.'" She then began talks with higher-ups in AEW, notably Marshall, who believed she'd be a perfect fit for a concept they were working out, which turned out to be QTV.

"Ironically it was perfectly suited for me because the first thing I ever studied was journalism," Cameron said. Following this, she noted how, unlike others in AEW, she had to reinvent her character to fit in with the angle. "But it just fit perfectly with what I naturally enjoyed doing. We had so much fun every week, like, we were just laughing every week. It was a great start for me."

