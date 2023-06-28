Backstage News On Harley Cameron's Current AEW Contract

Since July 2022, Harley Cameron has been making appearances in All Elite Wrestling, and those only became more frequent after she was revealed as a member of the QTV faction earlier this year. Many questions have been raised as to her status in the company, and it appears that there may now be some answers.

According to Fightful Select, Cameron has put pen to paper and is currently working for the company on a full-time basis. Although she has popped up on programming over the past several weeks with her fellow QTV teammates both live and backstage, Cameron last competed in the ring on the March 24 edition of the now-defunct "AEW Dark", scoring a victory over Mafiosa. Including that bout, Cameron has wrestled a total of three times for the company, squaring off against Willow Nightingale and Brittany J on the July 16 and December 17 episodes of "Dark" respectively.

Prior to working for AEW, the Australia native made her in-ring debut in February 2022 and has appeared in a handful of other promotions including WrestlePro, SHINE Wrestling, Coastal Championship Wrestling, and World Wrestling Network.

Videos teasing the debut of QTV aired in February before it was revealed that QT Marshall was the driving force behind things and had aligned himself with Cameron, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Aaron Solo. A new member of the group was unveiled on this past Friday's episode of "Rampage" after Johnny TV (formerly John Morrison in WWE) blindsided Billy Gunn while "Daddy Ass" and The Acclaimed were entangled in a verbal exchange with Cameron.