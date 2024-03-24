WWE Star Becky Lynch: It's 'Hard To Reconcile' Allegations Against Vince McMahon

The sexual misconduct and trafficking lawsuit by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE is still ongoing, but some Superstars have shared their thoughts on the matter. While speaking to the Irish Independent, Becky Lynch revealed that it's been difficult for her as her experiences with McMahon were mostly positive, and she has him to thank for her success.

"[I]t's very hard to reconcile that somebody else didn't have that experience, and that other women didn't have that experience. Especially when I had him to thank for my dream, for my husband [Seth Rollins], for my daughter, for the life that I have now. It's hard to see those two different people in my head, and trying to merge them as one becomes very difficult. You're reading these horrific allegations, but about somebody that you look up to as very much, almost like a father figure."

Lynch added that her position in WWE has also made the allegations against McMahon more challenging to comprehend. As one of WWE's top stars, Lynch has been at the forefront of the women's revolution and wants to help make the company safe for its performers. Lynch said she had always loved her interactions with McMahon and wishes every woman had had those experiences with the former WWE boss.

When the allegations came to light, McMahon resigned from the TKO Group Holdings board. However, he sold more than $5 million worth of his shares in March, indicating that he still has some stakes in the company.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).