Enzo Amore Gets Candid About Being Buried By The Miz On WWE Television

Enzo Amore, now known as "Real1," was an infamously problematic member of the WWE roster, catching the ire of the locker room and management until his eventual departure in 2018. Amore was even allegedly ejected from WWE's locker room at one stage and a European tour bus at another, and his rubbing people the wrong way behind the scenes spilled public as The Miz buried him in a promo on the September 17, 2017 episode of "WWE Raw". Amore addressed the burial during a recent Q&A with SoCal Val for "Monopoly Events".

"It's funny you bring up the only time in my entire career where I could not rebuttal in a promo," he started. He said he was given his orders to turn heel, despite not wanting to, and if he deviated from the script then he would be fired, "That was written by Vince McMahon, delivered my me, and meant to turn me into the bad guy, and it did. I never wanted to turn heel."

Enzo Amore claimed he wanted to remain a babyface as he had immense pride in seeing kids donning his merch and his catchphrase, and he felt he would have been letting them down by turning into the bad guy. He described the night as a bad day in the office, forced to turn heel and stand idle while he was dressed down by The Miz.

"This is a television show and I don't write the script, I could control only certain things, and if I [have] got to be a bad guy, I'm going to let a lot of kids down in the process. It was a tough day at the office when I got flipped heel, I got buried on a microphone and I had to sit there and take it, and then I had to bury a man's wife."

Amore went on to win the Cruiserweight Championship, defending the title at Madison Square Garden, so he said that things weren't all bad during his heel run.