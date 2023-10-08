Wrestlers Who Can't Stand Roman Reigns

As the "Tribal Chief" of WWE, Roman Reigns has taken his place as the undisputed face of the company. He has amassed over 1,000 days as the Universal Champion since 2020, further cementing his status by capturing the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 to stand as the lineal world champion in the company. But it's not been a straightforward journey to the top of the mountain.

Reigns has undergone a complete transformation from the man who was handed the proverbial keys to the kingdom in the main event of WrestleMania 32. That night, he captured his third WWE World Heavyweight Championship, defeating Triple H in a main event lasting nearly 30 minutes, where he was showered with boos and jeers from a crowd who rejected the anointed face. Now it's almost certainly a given that he will be in the main event of next year's WrestleMania 40 and the fans are truly behind him.

But even without the fan backing, Roman Reigns has been widely regarded as the locker room leader over the past few years. However, not all have gotten with the program. As with any leader, there have been detractors and naysayers, resentment and frustration, and some have made their stance clear on the so-called "Head of the Table." Roman Reigns will undoubtedly go down as the generational face of WWE, but here's a rundown of his peers who may not share the same positive sentiment.