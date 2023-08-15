Real1, Formerly WWE's Enzo Amore, Compares Himself To Eminem In 8 Mile

Real1 also discussed the idea of appearing in New Japan Pro Wrestling, saying he could light the promotion on fire if given a mic. However, this also led to him comparing himself to one of the most acclaimed rappers of all time.

"What are you going to do, knock me out?" Real1 asked. "What are you going to do, drag my name through the mud? Run my name through the dirt? I'm like Eminem in 8-Mile; there's nothing you can say about me that hasn't been said yet. I don't give a f**k. Don't you understand that thing about me?"

Real1 wasn't even close to done, however, once again talking up his "WWE NXT "resume. He made some bold claims about the ratings he could do with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, once more opening the door for a potential New Japan run.

"I've run laps around the people that were there in FCW, NXT," Real1 said. "Ran laps around...did they ever put me on the microphone in NXT with a major talent? No, because I'd eat them the f**k up. Did they ever put me with a major talent on the microphone? You could put me out there with Roman, with Brock, and I will get to a 3.0 rating, a 4.0 rating, with a scathing promo that I caught on this man, to generate business. And if I wanted to do that in New Japan, given the opportunity, I will take them to the f*****g moon. Bada f*****g boom."

