Enzo Believes He And Big Cass Could Have Saved ROH

A year after being fired by WWE in 2018, Real1 (who was known as Enzo Amore during his WWE run) and former tag team partner W. Morrissey (aka Big Cass) took part in an angle in which they invaded the Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Supercard show at Madison Square Garden. Despite the angle and various pitches being proposed, a match involving Real1 and Morrissey as a team in ROH or NJPW never came to fruition. Appearing on "DDP Snake Pit," Real1 said he believes he and current AEW star Morrissey could have helped save ROH.

"Ring of Honor did not follow up that match with me and Cass," Real1 said. "You could've sold out Madison Square Garden with Enzo and Cass, G.O.D., and the Briscoes in a tag team title match. You could've, you would've sold out the Garden again — and now Ring of Honor sold out to Tony Khan. The company would still maybe be alive if they booked that match. But then again, that's on them."

ROH went on hiatus in December 2021 and returned in April 2022. However, when the company returned, ownership had changed, as AEW CEO Tony Khan announced he had purchased ROH about a month prior to Supercard of Honor. The announcement of the historic purchase came on the March 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Since then, ROH titles have been defended multiple times on AEW programming.

