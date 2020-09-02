New Japan Pro Wrestling star Tama Tonga joined Chris Van Vliet this week to discuss his career in New Japan. Throughout the course of the interview Tonga was asked about any heat he had with Enzo and Cass. Enzo and Cass invaded at the ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden last spring.

There was said to be beef between Tonga and Enzo following the show. Van Vliet asked Tonga if the heat was personal or if it was just part of the business.

"It's just business," Tonga said. "It's just business. That's the way I look at it. It's all business. I think off the record, I think he's got talent on the mic. I can't say that about his in-ring. If he wants to give a go, let's go."

Tonga was also asked to specifically recall the Madison Square Garden show and how he felt about the pair making an appearance on the show. Tonga said he was upset over the situation but not necessarily angry with Enzo and Cass.

"Oh, I was fu--ing pissed," Tonga explained. "I was very fu--ing pissed. I wasn't mad at them. No, I was fu--ing pissed off at ROH [Ring of Honor], for pulling a stunt like that and not letting New Japan--this ain't your fu--ing show. You don't disrespect us like that. That's just pure disrespect to come on somebody else's show, not tell them what you're going to do and you just pull it off like it's your fu--ing show. So yeah, I was very fu--ing upset."

That moment was widely talked about throughout the weekend of WrestleMania 35. Tonga said that while the moment was popular, it was extremely disrespectful and overall has a negative impact.

"Here is the problem with that, then people are going to think that's okay to do," Tonga explained. "You're going to keep pulling stuff like that. You got to understand our culture [Japan]. The culture from there, respect is a lot and that should be held in high regard here in the United States too. Well, that's what happens. People think they can throw these kinds of stunts. Disrespect is real. Come on now."

In an interview earlier this year Tonga explained that his feud with Enzo is over and he is focused on his own career.

You can watch the full interview above. If you see any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.