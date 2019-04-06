After the Winner Take All tag match finished with Guerrillas of Destiny leaving with the IWGP Tag Team and ROH World Tag Team Championships, Enzo and Big Cass invaded ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard.

Enzo and Cass jumped the railing, taunted the crowd a bit, and began brawling with The Briscoes. Bully Ray came out and brawled with Enzo until Big Cass also jumped in and fought with them. This is likely a storyline as the two were given a lot of time by security after jumping the rail. However, the screens were blacked out during the incident and it did not air on television.

Below are videos of the post-match brawl:

ENZO AND CASS JUST JUMPED THE GATE AT SUPERCARD AND GOT IN A REAL FIST FIGHT WITH BRISCOES, BULLY RAY AND MORE! INSANE! #G1SUPERCARD @davemeltzerWON @bryanalvarez @real1 pic.twitter.com/klDnQcsuaZ — Noah Walraven (@nwalr) April 7, 2019

Ok so... Enzo and Big Cass just invaded ROH and disrupted the post-match celebration for G.O.D. No, I'm not working you! WTF did we just see?! #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/ib0xeGMQEW — Jeff (@JeffJSays) April 7, 2019