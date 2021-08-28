In a recent interview with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report, one-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Riddle, had some strong words for current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after the “needle-mover” comments he made earlier this month.

As noted, Reigns stirred up some controversy amongst the internet wrestling community when he gave his brutally honest opinion on CM Punk to BT Sport.

“When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock. It just was what it was,” Reigns said.

The “Head of the Table” then took to Twitter days after WWE SummerSlam to tout the success of the show he main-evented alongside John Cena. SummerSlam 2021 set records for live global viewership, gate receipts, indoor attendance, merchandise sales, sponsorships and social engagement.

“Legitimate needle moving,” he wrote.

Riddle, however, believes that his pairing with Randy Orton should be getting more recognition for the added attention WWE is receiving. He even goes as far as to claim he could beat Roman up “in a real fight” if he wanted to.

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent,” Riddle said. “You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth.

“You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble,” Riddle added. “Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason. You’re not a bro. You’re second generation. I’m first generation.”

Following Roman’s successful title defense against John Cena, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE and stared down the current WWE Universal Champ. According to Riddle, Lesnar and Reigns are making a wise decision avoiding an in-ring collision with a “bro” like him.

“Brock came out at the end of the show,” he said. “I saw a sign on a door say Mr. Beast and I was like, ‘Who the hell is Mr. Beast? I got a feeling that’s Brock.’ You know, hey, I’m glad Brock’s back. Fans missed him and he’s one hell of a competitor. I personally think he went for the wrong man—he went from Roman—but people love that Universal Championship, so I get it. I think they’re both doing the right thing because they don’t want to get hurt.”

Riddle recently explained to Sony Sports India that he and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg are on better terms after years of heated interactions backstage. However, the same cannot be said for his relationship with Lesnar. Since their reported incident backstage at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, Riddle and Lesnar continue being at odds.

“I don’t see Brock [burying the hatchet],” Riddle stated. “The way we talk to each other when we talk to each other, he is not a fan. He thinks I’m extremely arrogant and disrespectful.”