One half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle sat down with the International Business Times to and addressed comments he recently made about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Riddle acknowledged the comments got him heat, said they wouldn’t happen again, but didn’t fully distance himself from his original statements.

“I’m not trying to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything wrong, but I made some comments and I’ll say this; I think they were all factual, just so you know,” Riddle said. “Kind of like I said, I am kind of telling the truth here. But I think, maybe, even if they were factual, they weren’t the most professional things to say, especially with me being on the Raw brand and him being on SmackDown. I’m not even in that realm of competing with the Tribal Chief. He’s on another level at this moment. I think maybe I got a little too big for my britches, you know what I mean? Maybe I got a little backstage heat. Maybe a tiny bit.

“Unfortunately, I said some things that some people may not have liked and I’m not going to mention names, but they didn’t like it. I won’t say it again. I get it. Right now, all hail the Tribal Chief. Good for Roman [Reigns]. Acknowledge him. Everybody, acknowledge him, okay? That’s all I’m saying.”

In an interview with Bleacher Report last month, Riddle responded to statements Reigns had made about being a needle mover, denying Reigns was that while insinuating Reigns’ position was due to his ties with wrestling legend and movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It was reported soon after that Riddle had heat for his comments and had “ruffled some feathers” with people within WWE.

The comments have done little to halt Riddle’s push or his tag team with Randy Orton, RKBro. The duo are currently in their first reign as WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, having won the titles from AJ Styles and Omos at SummerSlam.