WCW Vet Kevin Sullivan Talks Effects Of Medical Advancements, Steroids In Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan came up in a much different era of the industry where the standard of medicine was far different than it is today. In an episode of "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," Sullivan commented on how wrestlers today look after themselves, as opposed to how his generation did.

"It's because they're not driving three thousand miles a week. I don't think that sitting in cars that long – where do you get the energy to work out and watch what you're eating? These young guys have learned a lesson from the guys of my generation," Sullivan explained, noting how far the wellness industry has come since Sullivan's days on the road, as well as general attitudes toward nutrition.

"[Wrestlers today] got great supplements and they're not using the steroids," Sullivan said. "I'm a believer that – I never used to think this way when I was taking them – but steroids cause a lot of problems later in life."

Interstingly, Sullivan noted how he once saw a wrestler take a huge dosage of steroids and how differently wrestlers approached steroids back then.

"I'm not going to mention his name," Sullivan said, "but he's a huge guy from the WWE. He was a big name, he was in a tag team. I saw him take 9cc's right off the bat. I think there was three needles with 3cc's each. That can't be good for you? Back then, If 1cc was the recommended dosage a week, people were taking five."

