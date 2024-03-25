Goldberg Details His Backstage Issues With Triple H During WWE Run

Goldberg did the unthinkable when he returned to WWE in 2016 to defeat Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes. What seemed to be one final match turned into a prolonged run with the company, capturing two Universal title reigns and facing the likes of Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker in marquee matches.

But Goldberg hasn't returned to the promotion since 2022, despite claiming to have been owed a final bout with the company. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked what he thought had gone wrong with his WWE run in an interview with Tim Green, laying blame at current CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque's door.

"The fact that I didn't get along with Paul Levesque, which is Vince's son-in-law, I think had everything to do with it," he answered before going into the particulars of their issue.

It was noted in the interview that there had been a baseline of animosity between Goldberg and Triple H when they feuded over the World Heavyweight Championship throughout 2003, something which Goldberg claims to be real and perpetuated by his time with WCW working alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, close friends of Levesque.

"I know some people that were friends that worked with me [in WCW] were talking to him when he was working at WWE and he made a comment while I was at home and I remember it like it was yesterday, from that text he said I was taking it or faking it or something, and I wasn't there for the demise of WCW, how could I? So from then on, I wanted to rip his face off, so we had a confrontation prior to me signing at the WWE. Then, ironically, we were represented by the same agent and so it made the situation quite uncomfortable once I signed with WWE."

The 57-year-old star's final match came in 2022 at Elimination Chamber, when he lost to WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.