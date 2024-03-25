Chris Jericho Contemplates The Idea Of Running An AEW PPV From The Jericho Cruise

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has many different things going on outside of the world of professional wrestling. He has written a number books, is constantly on tour with his band Fozzy, and his "Talk is Jericho" podcast is one of the longest running shows of its kind hosted by a professional wrestler. One of the most significant achievements for Jericho outside of the ring is taking the ring to the sea in the form of his annual "Rock N' Wrestling Rager" Cruise, which even got to host an episode of "AEW Dynamite" in January 2020. During a live Q&A edition of "Talk is Jericho" from the 2024 cruise, he was asked if a pay-per-view could also be held at sea, and he seemed open to it.

"I think it would be such a great idea," Jericho said. "I really loved doing Dynamite from the cruise... It was an amazing experience to do it; we taped it, which is so funny because, at the time, Tony [Khan] was really against taping the show. Then eight months later, every show is taped because of the pandemic."

Jericho is no stranger to being part of events held in unique locations thanks to his time in WCW, something Jericho felt was brought back when "Dynamite" was held on the cruise. "It reminded me of when we used to do Nitro from Club La Vela in Panama City every year. You knew you were getting to see something different from the norm."

Not only did WCW host episodes of Nitro in Panama City (including the last episode in 2001), but the first edition famously took place in the Mall of America in 1995. Coincidentally, the Mall of America is also open to hosting AEW shows.

