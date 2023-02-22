Chris Jericho Considering More Talent From Different Promotions For Next Year's Jericho Cruise

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, which first debuted in October 2018, will again return in January 2024. 85% of tickets have already sold for next year's voyage. The most recent cruise set sail earlier this month, which saw talent from All Elite Wrestling and the independent circuit perform in numerous shows on board. Next time, Jericho wants to include more wrestlers from different promotions.

"I'm maybe going to try and incorporate more of a CMLL element next year, and some New Japan as well," Jericho said on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast.

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre and New Japan Pro-Wrestling were represented in one match on this year's cruise, with Rocky Romero successfully defending the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship – a title governed by CMLL – against NJPW Dojo graduate Yuya Uemura. Notably, Jericho has performed for both promotions in the past. He last appeared for CMLL in 1995, wrestling as Corazón de León. His previous outing at a show solely promoted by NJPW was on the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 14 against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Moving forward, Jericho may be able to take advantage of AEW's healthy relationship with NJPW to lock down talent for next year's journey. The two promotions came together last summer to present the inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view; Jericho successfully teamed up with Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki against Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, and Wheeler Yuta at that event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription