WWE Star Becky Lynch Reveals Her Dream Match

Throughout her 11 years in WWE, Becky Lynch has faced just about everyone there is to face in the company's women's division. From current top stars to legends from the past, Lynch has had the opportunity to share the ring with some of the biggest stars of all time, except for one whom Lynch cites as her dream match. During a recent LiveSigning interview to promote her new memoir "Becky Lynch: The Man," the WWE star opened up about this ambition.

"I think it's got to be Dublin, Ireland, I think it's got to be in Crow Park. I think my opponent, and it's a match I've been trying to get for a long time, would be Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her in the ring and whoop her a** for a long time now, and it's just not happening, and I want to know why is that? Why is that, Beth Phoenix? Why won't you fight me? Why won't you fight me?"

Lynch and Phoenix have technically been in the same match as they were part of the women's Royal Rumble match 2018. Lynch entered at number two, while Phoenix entered at number 24. However, by the time Phoenix entered the match, Lynch had already been eliminated. Since then, Phoenix has only popped up sporadically in WWE, but has managed to cross paths with some top stars like Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and current AEW star Mercedes Mone when she was known as Sasha Banks.

