AEW's Johnny TV Explains Why He's A Better Boxer Than KSI, Wants To Beat Up WWE Star

Throughout his long wrestling career, he's been Johnny Nitro, John Morrison, Johnny Impact, and many other names, but John Hennigan is now known as Johnny TV on AEW and ROH programming. Not only is Hennigan a wrestler, but also an MMA and combat sports enthusiast. Recently, YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI said that he could likely beat Hennigan in a boxing match, which Hennigan took exception to in a new interview with Monopoly Events.

"I don't even know if I could fight him. I'd either have to cut weight, or he'd have to come up, but there's no way that dude can touch me," Hennigan boasted. "I'm bigger than him, stronger than him, quicker than him. He could box for 10 years and not touch me. He's a YouTube celebrity guy. I'm a pro athlete. I'm a professional wrestler."

Hennigan thinks KSI is an entitled wannabe in the boxing world, saying the influencer believes he should receive everything he wants. KSI wasn't the only influencer-turned-combatant Hennigan discussed during the interview, as he said he wants to face a current WWE star. "Logan Paul would be fun to beat up," Hennigan offered.

Paul, who has a history in boxing, currently holds the WWE United States Championship. He's set to defend the title at WrestleMania 40 against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Hennigan is currently embroiled in a feud with former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle in Ring of Honor, which saw him win the services of Castle's longtime valets, The Boys, on a recent episode. Meanwhile, Hennigan is one AEW talent who will work during this year's WWE WrestleMania weekend after being added to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport card.

