Why Nic Nemeth Changed His Mind About Cody Rhodes' Promo From WWE Raw

The online consensus around Cody Rhodes' response to The Rock last week has received mixed responses, with veterans like Bully Ray blasting the "WWE Raw" promo. However, for some, like "Busted Open Radio's" Nic Nemeth, further inspection of the promo has changed his opinion from initially disliking it to praising what "The American Nightmare" was trying to say.

Nemeth started off by claiming he doesn't watch wrestling and only saw the promo in three clips on X, so he didn't understand why Rhodes used foul language at first. "It's Cody saying like 'd**k' or 'a**hole' or whatever. And I go, 'Oh no, this is so hacky. The Rock went in on you, and we're now gonna see this is some wannabe Attitude Era thing.' That doesn't help it."

However, he recalled doing his homework on the segment and actually watching it, and now he asserts that he's changed his opinion. "I really liked it. As much as those little pieces out of context I was like, 'Uh, hacky.' Altogether, the promo, the story? It wasn't the greatest thing I've ever heard it all the time, but I liked it a lot. I loved it."

He briefly went through a few of the things mentioned by Rhodes in the promo and noted how the jabs taken at The Rock's mother were his favorite moments. "And you know what? 'I have nothing but nice things to say about your mother.' With a little smirk on his face. That's the best."

Rhodes was reportedly given the go-ahead to curse, as WWE officials wanted to present him in a more aggressive light as WWE WrestleMania 40 approaches. "The American Nightmare" will team with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one before challenging the latter for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship the following night.

