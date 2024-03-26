Becky Lynch Talks 'Making History' With Husband Seth Rollins At WWE WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are one of WWE's power couples, with both finding great success in the promotion. Lynch recently published a memoir, and during an appearance at "Live Singing," she was asked about making history with Rollins at WrestleMania 35. Lynch had only had fond things to say when looking back at the night when she and Rollins both won gold.

"It was amazing. It was so incredible to do that together and to be able to have made history like that together and for him to be there and supporting me. And afterwards, I came back and he had a bottle of my favorite tequila already for me in the hotel."

Lynch emphasized how important the night was for both of them, as well as their relationship that was only blossoming at the time.

"Didn't get much sleep that night, up early for media the next day but it was a great night and a great moment. Great that we were able to both win championships on the same night. Great that we were both able to win the Royal Rumble and then win the championships at WrestleMania. It was very cool how our relationship was blossoming at the same time as our careers, too," revealed Lynch.

Rollins and Lynch's relationship has seemingly only grown stronger, as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion opened up about in an interview not too long ago. In the interview, he described both of them as operating on high levels and that they bounce off of each other. He also used the "iron sharpens iron" proverb to further paint the picture of how they both elevate each other.

