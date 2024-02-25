WWE's Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Talk About Being The 'Greatest Wrestling Couple'

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are just one of many couples to grace the wrestling industry throughout the years. However, the pair believe they have an edge that makes them better than some of their peers in romantic relationships, and they discussed it during a conversation with "The West Sport."

"We are both operating at extremely high levels right now," Rollins said. "We feed off each other; we bounce off each other. It's like iron sharpens iron. She makes me better; I hope I make her better."

With Lynch's victory in the women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend, she heads into WWE WrestleMania 40 with an opportunity to win gold. Rollins, meanwhile, is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion and will defend his title at the "Showcase of the Immortals." While they could theoretically be unsuccessful on the night, Lynch believes their appearances in such notable spots on the card will further establish them as the best couple in sports entertainment.

"It will cement that we're the greatest wrestling couple of all time... I think when you have someone who's as good and hardworking and passionate and dedicated as Seth Rollins at home, it pushes you, and it shows you how hard you how hard you need to work to be the very best."

Lynch added that their mutual desire to be at the top of the industry drives them, and it also means they can support each other. Meanwhile, the success that they've experienced due to this mindset certainly puts them in the running to be considered the best wrestling couple.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The West Sport" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.