Jade Cargill Says 'Big S***' Is About To Happen Ahead Of WWE SmackDown Appearance

Jade Cargill's signing in 2023 was a major win for WWE, as the former AEW TBS Champion was the first homegrown AEW talent for WWE to snatch in the competition between the two wrestling promotions. But since her signing, Jade has been mostly absent from WWE television, outside of an appearance on "WWE NXT" and a dominant showing in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Cargill was spotted at a recent basketball game, where the former AEW star hinted at something for this coming "WWE SmackDown" in a video shared by The Female Locker Room on X (formerly Twitter).

"Just keep watching, just keep watching," Cargill teased with a smile. "I need y'all to watch this Friday, just watch. Some big s**t is about to happen. We making money around here, you feel me?" This week's "SmackDown" will emanate from the Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino in Uncasville, CT, not far from WWE's corporate headquarters in Stamford.

WWE is about two weeks away from WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA's Lincoln Financial Field, and with the event spread across two nights, there is still plenty of time for Cargill to make a place for herself on the card. Cargill had initially been slated to appear at Elimination Chamber: Perth, wrestling in the titular match, but plans quickly changed. As it stands, she still has not wrestled since the Royal Rumble, and before that her last competitive match was in September 2023, a loss to then-TBS Champion Kris Statlander on "AEW Rampage."

