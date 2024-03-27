WWE's Seth Rollins Shares Message Of Support For Wife Becky Lynch

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of the promotion's remaining power couples, often sharing in one another's milestones on social media whenever they get the chance. In light of Lynch's recent memoir, Rollins took to X to celebrate her latest achievement as well as pen a heartfelt dedication to his wife.

Advertisement

"To my wife: You're the greatest," Rollins wrote. "You're my best friend and the best mama. You elevate everyone around you. I admire you. I look up to you. I love you. And I'm so damn proud of you. Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you buy your books!"

To my wife: You're the greatest. You're my best friend and the best mama. You elevate everyone around you. I admire you. I look up to you. I love you. And I'm so damn proud of you. Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you... pic.twitter.com/qjSbKZA574 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 26, 2024

Lynch recently shared her writing process process ahead of her book's publication. During the aforementioned appearance, Lynch described all the difficulties she faced while putting the book together and how she had to rewrite a lengthy segment of it. She also noted the one thing she's learned through the experience and how this coincides with her journey into pro wrestling.

Advertisement

While this was Lynch's moment to shine, the couple have notably made history alongside one another in the wrestling industry. During WrestleMania 35 both she and Rollins won championship gold after both of them won the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble that year to get shots at their respective titles. Lynch also looked back on the moment in a recent virtual signing for her book, where she described how important their night was for not just their careers but for their relationship at the time.