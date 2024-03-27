Nic Nemeth Opens Up About New AEW Acquisition Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada has arrived in AEW and already snagged championship gold, dethroning AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston on last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite." On the latest "Busted Open Radio," new host Nic Nemeth said he understood the decision to get the newly-minted heel a championship win so soon.

"You wanna make Okada a big deal when he comes in, he is, Ok got it. Align himself with The Bucks, he's a bad guy, totally get it," Nemeth explained. "You immediately want him to hold some gold, so he's not beating Samoa Joe a week in, so where's the next title? Eddie Kingston's got forty of them, put one of them on the line," Nemeth explained. The IWGP Global Champion believes that fans are much more invested in Eddie Kingston when he has something to prove, and the "dick move" of having Okada pose with fireworks after beating Kingston gives the former Continental Champion another chance to prove himself in the future.

Okada, a longtime mainstay of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, signed with AEW recently after his contract with NJPW expired at the end of January. Okada, as well as former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, was seen as a big get for AEW, who had a number of free agency wins against WWE, who were also reportedly interested in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The match against Kingston was only Okada's second match in his AEW tenure, Kingston had been the inaugural Continental Champion, winning the title at AEW Worlds End in the finals of the Continental Classic tournament.

