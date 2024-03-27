Kevin Nash Weighs In On Recent Changes To WWE Raw Production

"WWE Raw" has seen numerous production changes since Kevin Dunn departed the company at the end of last year, and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has taken notice.

"They've got that thing rigged with cameras so that it feels like you're watching a [Martin] Scorsese film with the layers and the people," Nash said on the latest episode of "Kliq This." The program has incorporated a number of new camera angles, including following wrestlers from the arena through the backstage area. Lee Fitting, who came to WWE after a career in college sports broadcasting, took over for former WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn in August of last year. The look and content of WWE television has been changing under the direction of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who took over the company's creative direction from Vince McMahon, who was already losing grasp on the creative direction before he retired from WWE earlier this year in the aftermath of sex trafficking allegations by former employee Janel Grant.

Nash isn't the only one who's noticed the changes on "Raw," as his fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently praised the new changes. Ray was thrilled that the hyper-quick cutting for which Dunn's tenure as WWE's director was infamous, and feels the more patient editing style gives the action and the audience more time to breathe. "WWE Raw" is nearing the end of its time on The USA Network, as the long-running show will air on Netflix starting in 2025.