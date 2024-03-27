Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Names His Favorite Wrestlers To Study

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has become one of the most influential wrestlers of the modern era thanks to his work in DDT, NJPW, and AEW itself. "The Cleaner" has won world titles all over the world, but even he has performers he has taken influence from.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega was asked if he has any unpopular wrestling opinions, to which he explained that anyone's opinion could be classed as unpopular considering that people disagree on a lot of things in wrestling. For example, he has wrestlers that he draws influence from that others might think is strange. "My favorite wrestler to study is Kurt Angle," Omega said. "My second most favorite wrestler to study is probably Mick Foley. I don't know, is that unpopular? Is that stupid? Should I be studying Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat? I don't know, that's just what works for me, I don't know if that's an unpopular opinion."

Omega and Angle have been very vocal of their appreciation for each other's work in recent years, with Omega calling Angle perhaps his favorite wrestler ever, and there are reasons why he draws influence from the Olympic Gold Medalist and the 'Hardcore Legend.' "I love the way that Kurt Angle goes about approaching the wrestling business, and I love the way that Mick Foley goes about the thought process of structuring his matches, everything has a purpose. Even when he's physically incapable of a number of things because of the wreckage that he's put himself through over the years, he is able to have these classics."

